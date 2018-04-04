1 Dead, 5 Injured After Indiana Police Chase, Crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and five others are injured after a man fled an attempted traffic stop in Indianapolis and crashed into two vehicles.

Indiana State Police say a trooper tried to stop a car Tuesday evening, but the car kept going. Police say the trooper pursued the car for about four minutes before it hit two vehicles and caught fire.

Police say the driver of the car, a 37-year-old Indianapolis man with an outstanding theft warrant, was taken to a hospital with broken leg bones. A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at a hospital. The name of the passenger wasn’t immediately released.

Two of four people in a pickup truck that was hit and two people in the other vehicle involved had non-life threatening injuries.

