Megan Shagena-Volpe (1990-2018)

Megan R. Shagena-Volpe, age 28, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Toledo, Ohio

Megan was born on May 8, 1990 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Steven and Marcia (Old) Shagena. On March 24, 2018, she married Steven Volpe, and he survives. Also surviving are her children, daughter, Norah Stclair, son, Luca Volpe; mother, Marcia Shagena; sister, Shelby Shagena; nephew Kingston Thornton; niece, Kinslee Thornton; aunt Laurie Watkins; aunt Shelly Lanzenberger; and Papa Chip Whitmore. She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Shagena, who passed on on April 28, 2018.

Visitation and time of sharing will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A Celebration of Megan’s Life will immediately follow at 4:00 P.M. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

