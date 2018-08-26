Christie Allen (1949-2018)

Christie H. Allen, 69, of Montpelier passed away Saturday morning at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. She was born on January 26, 1949 in Montpelier to Oscar K. and Phyllis J. (Boisher) Henry.

Christie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1967. Christie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. She worked in the health care field in the Williams County area as an LPN throughout her career. Christie was a very loving mother, and a newly avid Detroit Lions Fan.

She is survived by her two sons Logan (Marion) Allen of Montpelier and Roy Allen of London, Canada; two brothers Jon Paul (Mary) Henry of Phoenix, Arizona and Bill (Brenda) Henry of Montpelier; and her former husband and lifelong good friend Michael S. Allen. Christie was preceded in death by her parents.

A time to receive friends will be on Thursday, August 30th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to National Resource Defense Council.

