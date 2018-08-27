Carmon Kaiser (1919-2018)

Carmon Lee Kaiser of Camden, Michigan passed away Saturday morning at his residence. He was born on February 6, 1919 in Fulton County, Gorham Township, to Carl and Bernice Mae (Mack) Kaiser. He attended school in Fulton County and then Montpelier High School.

On January 4, 1939 he married Gertrude L. Kelley in Auburn, Indiana and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2013. Carmon was a lifelong farmer, in the Alvordton area and then in Camden, Michigan. He also worked as a mechanic at several implement dealers in the tri state area, before retiring from Fayette Manufacturing Company. Carmon loved working on tractors and cars for many people over the years.

He is survived by three daughters, Kay (Kenneth) Donaldson of Fremont, Indiana, Linda Stanek of Hudson, Michigan and Sharon Robertson of Summerville, South Carolina; eleven grandchildren Todd (Annie) Landon, Chad Landon, Melissa (Craig) Edwards, Steve (Alisa) Donaldson, Scott (Anita) Donaldson, Brenda (Scott) Pollick, Julie (Larry) Wetherby, Bruce (Elana) Wood, Brad Wood, John Robertson and Lorie Robertson; eleven great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren; and beloved pet Macy.

Carmon was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gertrude, daughter Geraldine Landon, sisters Fern Richardson Hartzog, Carolyn Armbruster, Helen Oyer, brother Reo “Pete” Kaiser, sons-in-law Gordon Robertson, James Stanek and Gale Landen.

Visitation for Carmon will be Thursday, August 30th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the funeral home with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker to officiate. Interment will follow at West Franklin Cemetery in Franklin Township, Fulton County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hillsdale County Senior Center or Woodbridge Township EMS. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

