John Jacoby (1945-2018)

John Eldon Jacoby, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Monday, August 27, 2018. John was born on September 27, 1945 to Earl “Jack” Jacoby and Mary Catherine Frisch of Melmore, Ohio who both preceded him in death.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Judith C. Lininger on August 12, 1967. She survives, recently having celebrated 51 years of marriage with John. He has one brother, James Allen Jacoby (Jackie) of Melmore. He also survives.

The Jacoby’s raised three children in the New Washington and McComb communities: Tamara Wallace (Mike) of Findlay, John F. Jacoby (Callie) and Dr. Jessica Miller (Ric) both of Wauseon. John loved his seven grandchildren dearly-Michaela Bridenstine, Mara and Caleb Wallace; Graeme and Cayden Jacoby; Ellory and Madilyn Miller. A great-grandson is expected in October.

John graduated from Mohawk High School in 1963 and from The Ohio State University in 1967 with a BS in Vocational Agriculture Education. John was a lifelong teacher serving several districts including Buckeye Central, Pioneer Joint Vocational, Delaware Joint Vocational, Columbiana, McComb, Fayette, Riverdale and Upper Scioto Valley as a Vo-Ag teacher, FFA Advisor, adult program coordinator or science teacher for over 35 years. Upon retirement from teaching, John also worked as a security guard for Securitas at Marathon Oil Company.

Along with watching his grandchildren in music performances or basketball games, John was a farmer, a breeder and trainer of standard-bred race horses, and a breeder of Suffolk Sheep for over 40 years. John served as a board member of the Ohio Suffolk Sheep Association. He was also a little league coach, 4-H advisor and member of the Senior Fair Board in Hancock County.

John was a member of the Tiro United Methodist Church, New Washington United Methodist Church, McComb United Methodist Church, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church of Findlay and recently attended Tedrow United Methodist Church.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Pastor Kevin Cochran will officiate a Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018 in Tedrow United Methodist Church, 17699 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio with a funeral luncheon to follow in the church.

Memorial contributions in John’s honor can be made to Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Archbold or Tedrow United Methodist Church. Those wishing an online condolence to the family may do so at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with confidence to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.