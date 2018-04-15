(1922) – Stryker Lutheran Church Dedicated (Stryker, Ohio)

Today in Williams County history (September 3, 1922): The Stryker Lutheran Church dedicated its house of worship at the southeast corner of Defiance and Curtis streets. This structure, Stryker’s first brick church building, was constructed by the Stryker Universalist congregation and was formally dedicated in 1884. In February 1922, the First Lutheran congregation purchased the Universalist church building, made needed repairs, and used it as its place of worship until completion of the congregation’s current church building on South Defiance Street in 1965. The 1884 Universalist church was razed circa 1967. This picture postcard image of the Stryker Lutheran Church, postmarked in 1927, is from the Kevin Maynard collection–Courtesy of the Williams County, Ohio, Local History Exchange.

