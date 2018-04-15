(1939) – W.H. Moore Memorial Park & Pool Dedicated (Bryan, Ohio)

(1939): The W.H. Moore Memorial Park and Pool in Bryan were dedicated. In 1937, Blanche Moore Averill left a bequest of $25,000 to the City of Bryan to be used for building a swimming pool as a memorial to her father, William H. Moore, who owned and operated a dry goods store in Bryan. According to the late Grant Brown, “The whole park was completed by the W.P.A. [Works Progress Administration], and it was all ready to open in the spring of 1939, boasting a beautiful pool, shelter house, pavilions, outdoor fireplaces and rustic benches. The park was built using W.P.A. labor, the $25,000 Moore gift and $7,000 or $8,000 donated by citizens. On Sunday, June 4, 1939, a dedication ceremony was held at the pool and park. At 2:30 p.m. a diving and swimming exhibition was held, and at 7:30 p.m. a style show plus more diving and swimming.” This April 23, 2016, photo of the Moore Pool building is from the Kevin Maynard collection–Courtesy of the Williams County, Ohio, Local History Exchange.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.