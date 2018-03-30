(1999) – Formal Dedication Ceremony For The Lockport Covered Bridge (Stryker, Ohio)

(1999): Formal dedication ceremonies were held for the Lockport covered bridge over the Tiffin River. Prior to 1871, the Lockport Tiffin River bridge was located east of the existing crossing. In 1871, a wooden covered bridge was constructed at the current location. This structure was replaced with a steel truss bridge in 1919. The steel truss bridge was removed in 1998 to make way for construction of the existing covered bridge. The approximately $1.7 million, 180-foot bridge was designed by SSOE of Toledo and constructed by S.E. Johnson Companies of Maumee. The Lockport covered bridge was formally dedicated on June 19, 1999. This April 25, 2009, photograph is from the Kevin Maynard collection–Courtesy of the Williams County, Ohio, Local History Exchange.

