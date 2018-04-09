2 Ohio Residents Dead After 74 Year Old Wrong-Way Driver Causes Michigan Crash

Subscribe-4.jpg

Posted By: Forrest Church April 9, 2018

In a Sunday, April 8, 2018 photo, authorities say a 74-year-old man drove the wrong way on on U.S. highway 23 in Michigan, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left several people from Ohio dead and several others injured near Whitmore Lake, Mich. (Kullen Logsdon/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old man drove the wrong way on a highway in Michigan, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left two people from Ohio dead and several others injured.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. highway 23 in Washtenaw County’s Northfield Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Police say dispatchers started getting calls about a wrong-way driver a few minutes before the crash. Investigators say the car driven by a man from Chelsea collided with a car carrying three Ohio residents. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The wrong-way driver and the 53-year-old Ohio driver were hospitalized. Police say the Ohio driver’s 51-year-old girlfriend Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and the driver’s 56-year-old sister Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio, died.

 

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Thompson-Geesey-Qtrly-gde-Mach-2017-1000x281.jpg

Be the first to comment on "2 Ohio Residents Dead After 74 Year Old Wrong-Way Driver Causes Michigan Crash"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*