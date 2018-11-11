200 Indiana Guard Soldiers Back Home From Kuwait Deployment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 200 members of an Indiana National Guard unit are back home after a 10-month deployment to the Middle East.

A large crowd stood and cheered Saturday afternoon as soldiers from the 38th Sustainment Brigade marched into an aircraft hangar at Indianapolis International Airport for the brief homecoming ceremony. Many from the crowd rushed forward to find their family members once the unit was dismissed.

National Guard officials say the soldiers were deployed to Kuwait, where they conducted logistical and support functions.

