2018 “Bundles Of Joy” Tribute

Honor the newborn(s) – five year old(s) in your life inside this year’s “Bundles Of Joy” Tribute, once again printing in full color!

For just $10.00 honor youngsters in your life while also honoring immediate family members (parents & grandparents) within this year’s keepsake. Parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts and uncles are all welcomed in participating with child submissions below.

Participants may also fill out the form printed weekly within “The Village Reporter” and mail information ahead of the deadline. Those submitting may also stop by our main office located at 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, Ohio from 9-5 on Monday-Friday to submit in person.

The deadline is quickly approaching so make your submission today!

Deadline: Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

Publication Date: Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

Past Example:

STEP #1 (Make Payment)

STEP #2 (Submit Child Information)

If you have problems during the submission process please contact casey@thevillagereporter.com or call our main office at 419-485-4851. Non blurry Jpg photos are recommended.

