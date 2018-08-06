21 Indictments Handed Down By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 31 and handed down indictments against 21 individuals facing 41 charges. Those indicted include:

Nathan L. Allen was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony, and one count of theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that on or about December 7, 2017 Allen broke into a residence in Montpelier as well as the he stole 15 Xanax pills.



Melissa M. Baughman, 35, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony; and one count of having weapons while under disability; a third degree felony. The charges allege that Baughman used or possessed as well as prepared for distribution on or about June 20, 2018. It is also alleged that on or about June 2, 2018 Baughman was in possession of firearm after being previously convicted of a felony offense in Hillsdale County. Specifications to the drug charges indicate that $778 being carried as well as a 2000 Cadillac Escapade owned by Baughman were instrumentally used in the commission of the offenses and are subject to seizure and forfeiture to the State of Ohio.



Timothy K. Beatty, 33, of Napoleon was indicted for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Beatty is more than 26 weeks in arrears on court ordered child support and that amount of the arrearage is in excess of $15,903.75.



Joseph M. Branham, 32, of Pioneer was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony; one count of possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony; and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. The charges allege that on or about March 1, 2017 Branham possessed and used Fentanyl, Oxycodone, and heroin as well as that Branham was in possession of a firearm while being drug or alcohol dependent. Specifications to each count indicate that $977 being carried was instrumentality used in the commission of the offenses and is subject to forfeiture to the State of Ohio.



Michael R. Chavez, 56, of Montpelier was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that Chavez caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member around the date of July 16 as well as that Chavez has been previously been convicted of domestic violence.



Jeremy D. Crisenbery, 38, of Pioneer was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Crisenbery possessed or used methamphetamine on or about the dates of March 1, 2017 and February 14, 2018.



Bedofrod L. Dubree, Jr., 64, of Bryan was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and one count of possession of marijuana, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that on or about July 2, 2018 Dubree caused or attempted to cause physical arm to another with a knife as well as that Dubree possessed or used methamphetamine and marijuana on the same date.



Manessa J. Gamble, 26, of West Unity was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one count of having weapons while under disability, all third degree felonies. The charges allege that Gamble possessed or used as well as prepared methamphetamine for shipment around July 25. The charges also allege that Gamble was carrying a firearm while being drug or alcohol dependent.



Joseph J. Herder, 40, of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that Herder caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member around the date of July 27 after being convicted of a previous domestic violence charge.



Robert C. Kelley, 21, of Bryan was indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that Kelley engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15 year old female on or about June 16, 2018.



Allen W. Krill, 57, of Montpelier was indicted on one fourth degree count of aggravated assault and one first degree misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing. The charges come into connection with a July 30 incident when it is alleged that Krill caused or attempted to cause physical injury to another with an ax.



Jared W. Lucas, 31, of Bryan was indicted for felonious assault, a second degree felony. It is alleged that on or about July 29, 2018 Lucas caused serious physical harm to another individual.



Guy A. R. Martin, Jr., 27, of Tampa, Florida was indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony; and one count of having weapons while under disability. It is alleged that on or about July 6 Martin transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a way that it was accessible to either himself or any passenger. It is further alleged that at the time of offense that Martin has been previously convicted of a previous felony drug offense.



Jerime N. Miller, 42 of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a third degree felony. It is alleged that on or about July 24, 2018 Miller caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member after having been previously convicted of two or more domestic violence offenses.



Daniel C. Oberlin, 33, of Defiance was indicted on one second degree felony count of escape and one count of fourth degree felony aiding escape or resistance of lawful authority. The charges come in connection with a June 20 incident involving Oberlin’s as well as another individual’s attempt to break from detention at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.



Matthew L. Randolf, 41, of Edgerton was indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other drug of abuse, a fourth degree felony, and one count of driving under suspension. It is alleged that on or about May 20 Randolph operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse after having been previously convicted of five or more such offenses in the past 20 years. It is also alleged that Randolph’s driver’s license was under suspension at the time of the offense.



Jose F. Romero, III, 50, of Garrett, Indiana was indicted for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that Romero is more than 26 weeks in arrears on court ordered child support and that amount of the arrearage is in excess of $6897.73.



Amr M. Shaheen, 25, or Oregon, Ohio was indicted on fifth degree felony charge of harassment by inmate. It is alleged that on or about July 3 Shaheen expelled urine and feces on a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.



Christina S. Staszel, 38, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor; one count of driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor; and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony. It is alleged that on or about May 20, 2018 Staszel operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse while her driver’s license was suspended due to a previous OVI conviction. It is also alleged that Staszel was carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle while intoxicated or under the influence of a drug of abuse.



Troy A. Ward, 37, of Edgerton was indicted on one count of burglary, a second degree felony, and one count of safecracking, a fourth degree felony. It is alleged that on or about July 28, 2019 Ward broke into a property in Edgerton and forced or attempted to force entry into a cash drawer.



Trevor S. Zimmer, 28, of West Unity was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of aggravated possession of drugs, one count of aggravating trafficking in drugs, and one count of having weapons while under disability, all third degree felonies. The charges allege that Zimmer possessed or used as well as prepared methamphetamine for shipment around July 25. The charges also allege that Zimmer was carrying a firearm while being drug or alcohol dependent.



It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

