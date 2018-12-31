24 Indictments Handed Down By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, December 18, and returned indictments against 24 individuals facing a total of 45 counts. Those indicted include:

Dawn F. Bowers, 43, of Alvordton was indicted for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Bowers is accused of harboring or aiding another, on or about December 9, 2018, after an arrest warrant had been issued for failure to appear.

Sharvelle N. Burns, 25, of Toledo was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Burns caused harm to property owned by The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about October 31, 2018.

Kayla Marie Ann Coburn, 28, of Edgerton was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Coburn stole an Ohio License Plate validation sticker on or about November 13, 2018.

Alexander J. Day, 23, of West Unity was indicted for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Day is accused of failing to provide written notice at least twenty days prior to changing his residential address after having previously been convicted of a violation to prohibition.

Elizabeth A. Dubose, 57, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. It is alleged that Dubose possessed or used methamphetamine on or about October 8, 2018 as well as that Dubose was drug dependent and carrying a firearm at the time of the offense.

Brittney A. Dummit, 27, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of four counts including two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies; one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and one count of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. The charges originate from a November 27 incident. Dummit is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine as well as preparing the drug for sale or distribution. She is additionally accused of carrying a firearm while under drug dependence as well as aiding or harboring another after an arrest warrant had been issued for a community control violation.

Joel R. Fackler, 28, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of three counts including one second-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one second-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability. Fackler is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about November 27, as well as preparing the drug for distribution or sale. He is additionally accused of carrying a firearm on that date, after having previously been convicted of a felony drug related offense.

Aaron F. Garrett, 33, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; a third-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs; and a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs. It is alleged that, on or about June 23, Garrett received a stolen Ohio license plate. It is additionally alleged that, on or about August 1, Garret possessed or used methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Amanda S. Green, 36, was indicted for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Green is accused of destroying or concealing physical evidence of a crime on or about October 10, 2018.

Kruz R. Harrington, 30, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including grand theft, a third-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about December 13, Harrington stole multiple handguns from a Montpelier man, that Harrington was in possession of carrying concealed firearms, and of possessing or using marijuana.

Melanie R. Hinkle, 44, of Sherwood, was indicted for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about August 17,2018. Hinkle stole cash in the amount of $9007.55.

Billie D. Hughes, 36, of Montpelier was indicted for theft of drugs, a third-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about November 25, Hughes stole 72 Oxycondone tablets and that Hughes has previously been convicted of a separate felony drug offense.

Robert L. Kendall, 46, of Ney was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Kendall is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a felony charge.

Scott D. Laser, 41, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of eight counts. These counts include two first-degree misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing, one fifth-degree felony count of importuning, one fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one fourth-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, one fifth-degree felony count of obstruction of justice, one third-degree felony count of abduction, and one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Laser is accused of, on or about August 1, 2017 and October 31, 2017, threatening harm to a 13-14 year old girl and her family; of engaging in sexual conduct with another girl between the ages of 13 and 16 on or about October 1, 2017; of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about December 7, 2018; of receiving a stolen handgun and hindering the investigation of a police officer on or about December 7, 2018; of restraining the liberty of a person under the age of 14 and furnishing that girl with methamphetamine on or about November 23, 2018.

Ayla N. Lirot-Crutchfield, 26, of Edon was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Lirot-Crutchfield is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a felony charge.

Jessica R. Lucas, 31 of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including a fifth-degree felony count of theft, a third-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, and a third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability. Lucas is accused of stealing property The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about October 30, 2018. She is additionally accused of possessing or using methamphetamine as well as carrying a firearm after having previously been convicted of a drug related offense on or about December 2, 2018.

Victoria S. McClaine, 34, of Pioneer was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. McClaine is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about October 24, 2018.

Casey L. Meine, 38, of Lima was indicted for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. Meine is accused of being in arrears in excess of $34,042.38 in child support.

Tyson S. Reeder, 41, of Montpelier was indicted on two fifth-degree felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs. Reeder is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 29, 2018 and July 21, 2018.

Michael R. Sagnimeni, 41, of Pioneer was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Sagnimeni is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about August 18, 2018.

Crystal K. Schuman, 38, of Montpelier was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Schuman is accused of purposely misleading a public official engaged in an investigation on or about November 7, 2018.

Amr. M. Shaheen, 26, of Oregon, Ohio was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Shaheen is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a felony charge.

Lindsay C. Vollmar, 20, of Haskins, Ohio was indicted on two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery. Vollmar is accused of engaging with sexual conduct with an inmate at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where Vollmar is employed, on or about October 23, 2018 and October 27, 2018.

Joshua A. Weber, 25 of Bryan was indicted for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of trespassing in a habitation in Bryan, on or about November 24, when a person was likely to be present.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

