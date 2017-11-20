Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-Three

The Williams County Grand of the Court of Common Pleas met on Tuesday, November 14 and returned indictments against 23 individuals facing a total of 48 charges.

Those indicted include:

Sonya C. Austin, 52, of Alvordton, Ohio was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Austin possessed or used cocaine on or about October 6, 2017.

Kayla C. Beek, 33, of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony; one count of possession of heroin, a fourth degree felony; one count of trafficking in heroin, a fourth degree felony; and one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth degree felony. Specifications to the heroin charges and permitting drug abuse charge cite that Beek is the owner of a vehicle which was used during the commission of the offense and that the vehicle is subject to seizure as a result. The charges allege that Beek possessed or used methamphetamine, Oxycodone hydrochloride, and heroin as well as that Beek distributed or prepared for distribution heroin. All charges relate to an incident occurring on or about June 25, 2017.

Jane E. Carpenter, 69, of West Unity was indicted on count of theft, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Carpenter obtained or exerted control over cigarettes owned by Mini Mart, West Unity, Ohio and that the dollar amount of the property was more than $1000 but less than $7500.

Jennifer M. Culbertson, 26, of West Unity, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of assault, a first degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that Culbertson possessed or used methamphetamine as well as caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another.

Aisha Dennis, 22, of Hicksville, Ohio was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth degree felonies. The charges allege that Dennis posses or used methamphetamine and Fentanyl in May and October of 2017.

Jason D. Dennis, 33, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony; one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth degree felony; and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. The charges allege that Dennis possessed or used methamphetamine on or about May 18, 2017, September 7, 2017, and September 8, 2017 as well as that Dennis carried or used a 20 gauge New England Firearms sawed-off shotgun while being drug dependent.

Adam W. Dunson, 33, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on count of theft, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Dunson stole miscellaneous tools with a dollar amount of $2065.11 from Fastenal, Bryan, Ohio.

Rhonda L. Fischer, 47, of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Fischer possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 24, 2017.

Matthew L. Goebel, 32, of Edgerton, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Goebel possessed or used methamphetamine on or about July 15, 2017.

Marcus L. Gonzalez, 38, of Defiance, Ohio was indicted on one count of vandalism, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Gonzalez caused physical harm to property owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Adam B. Herold, 18, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of possession of L.S.D., a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Herold possessed or used L.S.D. on or about March 4, 2017.

Thomas J. Hicks, 28, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Hicks used force or deception to enter Burger Dairy, Bryan, Ohio with the purpose to commit theft.

Kathy J. Hilderbrand, 59, of Pioneer, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Hilderbrand possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 24, 2017.

Rodney W. Malone, 43, of Montpelier, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Malone possessed or used methamphetamine on or about June 25, 2017.

Shannon L. Meadows, 25, of Defiance, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. The charges allege that Meadows possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 24, 2017 as well as that she failed to appear as required by the court on a previous charge.

Craig R. Oskey, 36, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Oskey possessed or used methamphetamine on or about April 17, 2017.

Amanda L. Recollect, 36, of Bryan, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. The charge alleges that Recollect possessed or used methamphetamine on or about August 13, 2017.

Joshua M. Ruffer, 27, of West Unity, Ohio was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of trafficking in marijuana, each a fifth degree felony. The charges allege that Ruffer possessed or obtained methamphetamine as well as distributed or prepared for distribution 5 bags of marijuana on or about February 18, 2017.

Crystal K. Schuman, 38, of West Unity, Ohio was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of cocaine, all fifth degree felonies. The charges allege that Schuman possessed or used Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, methamphetamine, and cocaine in January and February of 2017.

Jernell M. Toney, 31, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one charge of assault. The charge alleges that Toney caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a corrections officer on the grounds of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio as well as that Toney was in custody at the time of the offense.

Kyle Z. Tyler, 23, of Camden, Michigan was indicted on a total of eight counts including two counts of possession of heroin, four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth degree felony ,and two counts of possession of cocaine. All charges are fifth degree felonies. The charges allege that Tyler used or possessed various Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances in February and March of 2017.

Troy D. Underwood, 44, of West Unity, Ohio was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth degree felony. The charge alleges that Underwood deprived Clark’s Lawn Care, West Unity, Ohio of cash and/or services in the amount of $85,706.79.

Jose E. Vazquez-Velez, 45, of Chicago, Illinois was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony; one count of conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third degree felony; and one count of criminal damaging, a second degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that Vazquez-Velez obtain possessed or used cocaine; conveyed cocaine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and caused harm to a bathroom stall owned by The Ohio Turnpike Commission.

It should be noted that an indictment is only an accusation and that all defendants listed are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law..