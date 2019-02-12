330 Migrants Apprehended At Remote US Border Post

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, aerial image released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, migrants, apprehended after illegally crossing along the U.S.-Mexico border near Lukeville, Ariz., gather together. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said 330 Central Americans were apprehended early Monday at the Antelope Wells port of entry, 122 miles (197 kilometers) west of El Paso, Texas.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (AP) — Another large group of migrants are in custody after showing up at a remote border crossing in southwestern New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 330 Central Americans were apprehended early Monday at the Antelope Wells port of entry, 122 miles (197 kilometers) west of El Paso, Texas.

This marks the second large group to be arrested near the port in less than a week. On Friday, agents arrested 290 Central Americans who entered the country illegally.

The latest group arrived as President Donald Trump was preparing to hold a rally in El Paso as the fight over border security and immigration policy looms.

In all, CBP said 28 groups of more than 100 people have been apprehended in the area since Oct. 1. The groups have included families and unaccompanied juveniles.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.