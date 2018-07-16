4th Of July Traffic Blitz By Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Results In Eight Citations

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, 4th of July Blitz, which ran from July 1st, 201.8 thru July 5th, 2018. Deputies who worked this Blitz made 25 traffic stops and issued 8 citations. The citations issued were for 4 speed violations and 2 Driving Under Suspensions.

Deputies also issued 22 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies also issued 2 minor misdemeanor citations for a Drug Offenses (Possession of Marijuana) and (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia).

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.