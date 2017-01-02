The village offices for West Unity have a new home and the staff could not be happier. The village hosted an open house of its new building on Jackson Street, west of the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Dec. 30. Staff and council members gave tours of the facility to one and all. The move has been...

Subscription Required

Subscription support allows our reporters and photographers to travel into our Williams and Fulton County communities to cover local news. Just as a gas station sells gas or a restaurant food; we have published newspapers since the 1800's due to our faithful local residents providing financial support via subscriptions and/or picking up a hard copy at local stores.

LOG IN now if you are already a subscriber to view this story and gain full website access. Thank you for your support!

START YOUR SUBSCRIPTION for instant access (little as $6.00 per month). Signing up takes just a few minutes.

PURCHASE A SINGLE COPY at counter sale locations located throughout Williams and Fulton Counties ($1.50 per copy).

REQUEST ONLINE CREDENTIALS if you are already a paid subscriber and need your web access login information (no extra charge).

*News stories are often placed on our website up to a week prior to being published within both our online and print editions. Purchasing a subscription gives access to all live website stories along with both our online and print mailed editions.