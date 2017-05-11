Mary Franks (1936 – 2017)

Mary S. Franks, age 80, of Stryker went to be with her Lord and Savior early Sunday May 7, 2017 at Hillside Country Living.

Prior to her retirement she had work for Bard Manufacturing in Bryan in Accounts Receivable and as Health Insurance Coordinator.

Mary was born on June 16, 1936 in Pioneer, Ohio the daughter of the late Sherman and the late Mildred (Ayers) Burkhart. She was formerly married to Alden Hildebrandt, she then married Delmar Franks and they both preceded her in death.

Mary was a faithful member of the Stryker United Brethren Church where she had served as the church Pianist for 52 years, and Treasurer for 14 years. She was also active in the Women’s Mission Fellowship and many other groups. She also enjoyed traveling, collecting bells, fishing, latch hook and crocheting, gardening and sewing. She was always a helping hand whether it was in her community or with family.

Surviving are her children; Jim (Jamie) Hildebrandt, Kathy (Peter) Stipe, Bill Hildebrandt, and step-son Bob(late Mary Lee) Luke, and grandchildren; Josh (Joelle) Hildebrandt, Alicia Wittenmyer, Jessica Meadows, Brianna (Jake) Palmer, Collin Stipe, Erik Stipe, Makayla Hildebrandt, Sherman Hildebrandt and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husbands were her 3 brothers and a great-grandchild, Jaxon Palmer.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Stryker United Brethren Church, Hillside Country Living Activities Fund, Community Health Professionals, or Visiting Angels. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.