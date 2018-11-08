A Pair Of Fulton County Residents Sentenced In Common Pleas Court

Two Fulton County residents were recently sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Simon Roth, age 19, of Archbold previously pled guilty to Attempted Tampering With Evidence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about April 30, 2018, Mr. Roth attempted to tamper with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Roth to three years of community control, he ordered Mr. Roth to pay prosecution costs; pay a fine of $500; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; complete 16 sessions of the On Track program with the court; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; have no unsupervised contact with minors; and comply with an 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew.

He is also prohibited from participating in any medical marijuana program in Ohio or a similar program in another state. Mr. Roth served three days in jail. Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Roth serving 14 months in prison.

Ernest J. Wallace, age 50, of Wauseon, pled guilty to Felonious Assault. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Hlaselman, on or about August 18, 2018 Mr. Wallace caused serious physical harm to another. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Ernest to serve two years in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Ernest pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.