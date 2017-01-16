Adam G. Deetz (1982 – 2017)

Adam G. Deetz, 33, of Bryan passed away early Thursday morning at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on November 1, 1983 in Bryan to Lynn and Krystal (Moore) Deetz. He attended Montpelier High School. Adam was employed at Bryan Packaging in Bryan, he also enjoyed landscaping. At one time Adam attended Antwerp United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Lynn Deetz of Bryan and Krystal (Bruce) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two daughters, Autumn Star Deetz of Bryan and Kayci Lynn Jackson of Fort Wayne; significant other Lori Ridgeway of Bryan; step children, Brooke George of Hicksville, Haley Rittenhouse of Antwerp, Kristen, Aubrianna and Brian Rittenhouse III of Payne; one brother Alan Deetz of Bryan; paternal grandmother Barbara L. Deetz of Montpelier; maternal step grandmother Sharon Moore of Three Rivers, Michigan; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Adam was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather William E. Deetz, maternal grandfather Pat Moore, maternal grandmother Jacqueline Lamb, and uncle Fred Moore.

Visitation for Adam will be on Wednesday, January 18th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier with Pastor Frank Kampel to officiate. Interment will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.