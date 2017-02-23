Adults Invited To Attend Coloring Classes At Edgerton Branch Library

Attend Adult Coloring Classes at the Edgerton Branch Library on Mondays, March 6th and March 20th from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Pictures and coloring utensils will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. Refreshments will be served. Come and relax at the library while coloring!

The Edgerton Branch Library is located at 319 North Michigan Avenue. For more information, please contact Shanea Herman at 419-298-3230.

