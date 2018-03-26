Aidan A. Wensink (2003-2018)

Aidan Adolpho Wensink, 14, of Deshler, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 alongside his brother Xavier, 17, in an automobile accident.

Aidan was born August 13, 2003 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Brent and Michelle (Noriega) Wensink.

Aidan was currently an 8th grade student at Patrick Henry Middle School.

He was an honor roll student and member of the National Junior Honor Society. He was a stand-out athlete in his class, participating in Football, Basketball, Cross Country and Track and Field. This past season he was the NWOAL Junior High Cross Country Champion and Patrick Henry Middle School Record Holder. As a seventh grader, he was the NWOAL 1600 meter champion. He excelled in all competitive sports and was prepared to blossom as a high school freshman next year.

Aidan was often seen running in the Village of Deshler. He was positioning himself to be as accomplished as his older brother and challenged himself to achieve even more. In his eyes, they were big shoes to fill, but he was up to the challenge. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine fan, loved watching and playing all sports; listening to youtube music and collecting jerseys he would never wear. His classmates adored him and he will be remembered not only for his constant kindness, but his constant example of true friendship.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Deshler where he often served mass.

He is survived by his adoring parents, Brent and Michelle; maternal grandparents, Adolfo and Carmen (Hinojosa) Noriega; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Linda (Petersen) Wensink; uncles, Kirk (Tami) Wensink; Zach (Kelsey) Wensink; aunts, Melissa Noriega; Christina Urivez, cousins; Larkin, Libby, Lola, Ava, Beckham, Peyton, Gracie, Mia, Javin, Jasmyn, Savannah, Santiago, and many adoring family and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, Santos and Margarita Hinojosa; Jesus and Paula Noreiga; paternal great grandparents, Andrew and Helen Petersen and John Henry and Agnes “Bobbie” Wensink.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium. A Celebration of life service will follow at the conclusion of the mass. Graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9-11 a.m. on Monday at Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wensink Family in order to benefit Patrick Henry High School.

Arrangements are entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

