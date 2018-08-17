Alfredo Vasquez Of Swanton Sentenced For Domestic Violence

A Swanton man was sentenced on August 16, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Alfredo Vasquez, 40, of 99 Veronica St., previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. On February 25, 2018, he caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member.



Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Vasquez to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, pay a $100 fine, successfully complete treatment and all recommended aftercare at A Renewed Mind, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program at the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, maintain employment, stay out of bars/taverns, and not possess or consume alcohol.



Failure to comply could result in Mr. Vasquez spending 180 days in CCNO

