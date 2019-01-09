Alice Karnes (1935-2019)

Alice L. Stark Karnes, age 83, of Hicksville, Ohio, and formerly a longtime resident of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, January 7, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville.

She was employed by Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton in food preparation, serving as supervisor for many years, retiring with thirty-one years of service. She was a devoted member of Gospel Light Tabernacle in Hicksville and enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandkids.

Alice L. Karnes was born on April 1, 1935, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer and Violet (Carver) Bassett. She married Charles E. Stark on July 28, 1956, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 1984. She then married Arthur J. Karnes on February 14, 1991, in Stryker, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2012.

Survivors include two sons, Rick (Deb) Stark, of Edgerton, and Steve (Sheryl) Stark, of Hicksville; five grandchildren, Toby Stark, Bobbi Jo (Jason) Martinez, Jared (Sarah) Stark, Kimberly (Tim) Spiess, and Ryan (Rebecca) Stark; five great-grandchildren, Maxton and Maverick Martinez, Levi and Elias Stark, and Faith Spiess; her stepdaughter, Linda (Fay) Entenman, of Edgerton; two stepgrandsons, Jeff Kitchen and Steve (Bridget) Kitchen; several step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lee Bassett, of Hicksville, and Rex (Belva) Bassett, of Mark Center, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Swygart, of Monroeville, Indiana, and Doris Ridgeway, of Hicksville; and two sisters-in-law, Flora Bassett and Delores Jean Bassett. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Gerald, Basil, Robert, Kenneth, Virgil, Junior and Glen Bassett; one sister, Lois Humbarger; and a great -grandchild, Ezra Stark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Rick Neville officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Gospel Light Tabernacle, 114 East Edgerton Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.

