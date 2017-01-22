Alice M. Reyes (1941 – 2017)

Alice M. Reyes, 75 years, of Defiance, passed away Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Laurels of Defiance, with her family at her side. Alice was born June 20, 1941 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Surviving are her four children, John Ratliff, Charles Ratliff, Alice A. Reyes, Tom Reyes.

There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the family.