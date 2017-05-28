Alice Riegsecker (1940 – 2017)

Alice A. Riegsecker, age 76, of Archbold, passed away Thursday morning, May 25, 2017, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was a Registered Nurse, having worked at Fairlawn haven Nursing Home.

Alice was born in Berne, Indiana, on May 31, 1940, the daughter of Emerson and Mildred (Mosser) Neuenschwander. On November 11, 1963 she married Charles Riegsecker, and he preceded her in death in 2013. She was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church. Alice enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events.

Surviving is one daughter, Wendy (John) Beldon of Archbold; one son, Randy (Teresa) Riegsecker of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Leighanna Riegsecker, and Cody, Caitlyn and Carter Beldon. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Schug of Columbus, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, and brother, David Neuenschwander.

Visitation for Alice will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the Pettisville Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Hudson, officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Archbold Fire Department or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.