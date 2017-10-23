Amando Flores (1943 – 2017)

Amando P. Flores, 73, of Montpelier passed away early Thursday morning at his home.

He was born on December 4, 1943 in San Pablo, Philippines to Gertrudo and Barbara (Perez) Flores. Amando earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in the Philippines.

Amando was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. He retired from Sprint as a computer programmer and security guard. Amando enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren, playing Yahtzee, Sudoku, Solitaire and Crossword Puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nila; children Jose Flores of Montpelier, Norman (Shauna) Flores of Westerville, Ohio, Carolyn (Bryan) Hopper of Montpelier, and Melissa (Timothy) O’Neill of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Avrum Flores, Asa Flores, Adiya Flores, Madelyn Hopper, Braylon Hopper, Tesla Hopper and Anatolia Hopper; and six siblings Enya Meiser of Muncie, Indiana, Editha (Dale) Hinnencamp of Muncie, Indiana, Arturo (Maria) Flores of New Rochelle, New York, and Noriel (Jean) Flores of New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Amando was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Anselmo and Nelson, one grandson Riley Hopper, and brother-in-law John Meiser.

Visitation for Amando will be on Thursday, October 26th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with a rosary service at 6:30pm. A funeral mass will be on Friday at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father David Tscherne to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions can be made to Multiple Myeloma Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com