Amy Boyd (1969 – 2017)

Amy L. Murphy Boyd, 47, of Defiance, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo after a long battle with cancer.

Amy was born September 22, 1969 in Bryan, the daughter of Roger H. and Arlene K. (Sudholtz) Murphy. She was a 1989 graduate of Fairview High School.

She married Robert M. Boyd on July 11, 1998 in Sherwood, and he survives.

She was a dietary aide for Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan for 23 years. She was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church where she taught VBS. She was also a member of the Scarlet Strutters Parent Board. Amy enjoyed scrap booking, stamping and making her own cards, needlework, cooking and baking, her peanut butter pie and Texas sheet cakes were everybody’s favorite. She treasured the times she could spend with her family, especially her children.

Surviving is her husband, Robert M. Boyd of Defiance; two daughters, Amaya A. Boyd and Alysha A. Boyd, both of Defiance; her mother, Arlene K. Murphy of Sherwood; one brother, Eric (Angie) Murphy of Edgerton; niece, Samantha Murphy and one nephew, Derek Murphy both of Edgerton, along with many other nieces and nephews; special life-long friend, Cheryl (Richard) Westrick of New Bavaria; paternal grandmother, Pearl Lorraine Murphy Kirkbaum. She was preceded in death by her father Roger, paternal grandfather, Francis Murphy and maternal grandparents, Herbert and Marianna Sudholtz.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family for a fund to be established for Amaya and Alysha, Sherwood United Methodist Church, 512 North Harrison Street, P.O. Box 4582, Sherwood, Ohio 43556 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.