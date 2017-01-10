Andrew Jay Kreischer (1973 – 2017)

Andrew Jay Kreischer, 43, of Bryan passed away Sunday evening after an extended illness. He was born on November 12, 1973 in Montpelier to Carroll Jay and Patricia Anna (Moore) Kreischer. Andy graduated from Montpelier High School in 1992. He enjoyed football, hunting and fishing in his younger years.

Andy is survived by his parents Carroll and Patricia of Montpelier; brother Patrick (Kerry) Kreischer of Montpelier; two nephews Nicholas (Annie) Kreischer and Parker Kreischer; paternal grandfather John J. Kreischer of Montpelier; many aunts, uncles and loving cousins.

He was preceded in death by his niece McKenna Kreischer.

A time to receive friends will be Thursday, January 12th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A memorial service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Tim Oyer to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.