Anita Phillips (1926-2019)

Anita I. Phillips, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, and formerly of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 1:12 P.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Bryan, where she was a patient. Mrs. Phillips was a graduate of Nancy High School in Nancy, Kentucky. A devoted homemaker, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and formerly attended Eastland Baptist Church in Bryan.

Anita I. Phillips was born on December 19, 1926, in Nancy, Kentucky, the daughter of Lem and Mattie (Dalton) Tarter. She married Charles H. Phillips on October 12, 1946, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on November 1, 2013.

Survivors include two sons, Charles Phillips, Jr., of Bryan, and James Phillips, of Maui, Hawaii; three daughters, Mary A. (William) Prince, of Edon, Ohio, Vicki S. Rendle, of Auburn, Indiana, and Cynthia M. (Doug) Kurial, of Tampa, Florida; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. She was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Phillips; a brother, Clifford Tarter; and two sisters, Mollie Wallace and Ruie Burton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Winston Burton officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Leukemia Society.

