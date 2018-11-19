Ann Huard (1944-2018)

Ann G. Huard, age 91, of Edon, Ohio, died at 8:15 P.M. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Huard had been employed as a commercial camera operator for Moore Business Forms in Angola, Indiana, and retired in 1988 with twenty-nine years of service. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon and Edon American Legion Post #662 Auxiliary.

She also enjoyed playing cards, eating out, her yearly trips taken with her husband after the crops came in and the time they spent out west and down south in later years.

Ann G. Huard was born on November 29, 1926, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Leo and Nina (Barrett) Lougheed. She married Robert Nicholas Huard on January 29, 1944, in Pioneer, Ohio, and he preceded in death on October 27, 2003.

Survivors include one son, Nicholas L. (Elizabeth) Huard, of Lexington, South Carolina; one daughter, Deborah (Ray) Wenig, of Swanton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Stephanie Kanneman, of Swanton, Nathan (Cristin) Wenig, of San Francisco, California, and Jennifer (Brian) Hunter, of Greenville, South Carolina; one step-grandson, Jeff (Tammy) Schmidt, of Poseyville, Indiana; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, at 1:00 P.M. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church with Deacon Jean Wise officiating. Interment will in Edon Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the church for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M.

Memorials in the name of Ann G. Huard are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

