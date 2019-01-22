Anna Deneen Bartley (1966-2019)

Anna Deneen Bartley, age 52, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Deneen was a graduate of Sunnyside School, where she was crowned homecoming queen and also was a participant in Special Olympics. She was employed by Quadco, working at McDonald’s in Bryan. Deneen loved music, dancing, coloring books, and moving to her Michael Jackson videos. She also loved Jesus, attending church and participating in praise and worship.

Anna Deneen Bartley was born on September 28, 1966, in Waukegan, Illinois, the daughter of Bennett Dean “Ben” and Patricia A. (Stewart) Bartley.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia, of Bryan; one brother, Bennett Jerome (Kristine) Bartley, of Edgerton, Ohio; a sister, Jennifer Michelle (Raymond) Tarkington, of Bryan; and five nephews and nieces, Kelsie and Kayla Bartley, and Hayden, Blake and Leland Tarkington. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow immediately at 12:00 noon with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Special Olympics or MRDD of Williams County.

