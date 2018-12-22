Anna Waidelich (1931-2018)

Anna Mae Waidelich, age 87 years, of Wauseon, passed away Friday morning, December 21, 2018, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

She was born February 24, 1931, at Delta, the daughter of Robert and Mae (Nielson) Clay, and married James Waidelich on June 6, 1953.

A lifelong resident of the Delta/Wauseon area she was a homemaker and was a bookkeeper at Dunbar Drilling in Delta and Sterling Creamery in Wauseon and was a volunteer at Fulton County Health Center. She enjoyed crocheting, her flower garden, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Pettisville Missionary Church.

She is survived by her husband, James; two sons, Jeffrey Scott Waidelich and Robert (Ronnie) Waidelich both of Wauseon; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Burley, Richard and infant, Clay; and a sister, Ruth Germain.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday at 4 PM at Pettisville Missionary Church with Pastor John Horning officiating. Interment will precede at 3 PM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 4-8 PM on Wednesday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Fulton County Senior Center or Wauseon Fire Department.

