Annabelle L. Watts (1935 – 2017)

Annabelle L. Watts, age 81, died Tuesday morning, February 28, 2017 in CHP Defiance Area Hospice, Defiance, Ohio. She was born June 27, 1935 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Frank and Willabelle (Fetters) Beck. She married Dale W. Watts, Jr. on December 21, 1962 in Bryan and he survives. Annabelle was employed in Dr. Brown’s office in Stryker for 10 years and retired from Bryan Medical Group as Account Supervisor with 25 years of service. She was a member of the Stryker American Legion Auxiliary for many years and served as a 4-H Leader.

Survivors include, her husband, Dale W. Watts, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio. Daughters, Judith Watts, Bryan, Ohio and Jody (David) Towalski, Monroe, Michigan. Grandchildren, Hunter and Sidney Towalski. Sister-in-law, Mrs. Betty Beck, Stryker, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Carl, Stanley, William and Warren Beck.

Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio. Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Friends may call for time of visitation with family, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home and 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or CHP VanWert Inpatient Hospice Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made www.grisierfh.com.