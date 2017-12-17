Annaliese Cummins (2005 – 2017)

Annaliese Makinna Cummins, age 12, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Toledo Children’s Hospital after a brief illness.

A 6th grade student at Montpelier Schools, she was a gifted straight-A honor roll student, who participated in band and did well in the spelling bee, placing 4th in the county spelling bee this past year. She loved to read books and enjoyed dancing, Snooterboarding, and spending time with her two best friends, Emma and Analise. She also loved animals, especially her cats, and hoped to someday be a veterinarian. Halloween was a favorite time of year for her, as she liked dressing up as different characters and getting all the candy. A girlie girl, Annaliese loved everything about cats and had everything “cat” that she could and loved her hippos. Most of all she loved her Jesus and spending time with family and friends, especially her Grandma Cummins and Aunt Beth, and her big brother, Kaden, and his friends, Evan and Cooper.

Annaliese Makinna Cummins was born on October 31, 2005, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Christopher C. and Andrea R. (Carey) Cummins. Survivors include her mommy and daddy, who loved her very much; her big brother, Kaden; her grandparents, LaMar and Margie Cummins, of Bryan, Don Carey, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, and Debbie Weatherford, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 18, 2017, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor J. Mark Hollbrook officiating.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society.