Annon Maye (1935 – 2017)

Annon “Pee Wee” Maye, age 81, of rural Delta, passed away in his home on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017, surrounded by his family. Prior to his retirement he had been a truck driver for most of his life.

Annon was born in Knox, Buchanan County, Virginia on September 2, 1935, the son of Carl and Roxie Bell (Parker) Maye. On December 4, 1967 he married Joyce Spoonamore, and she survives. He enjoyed spending time with the Dreamers Car Club.

Surviving besides his wife, Joyce, are children: William (Cheryl) Chester of Delta, Debbie Smith of Swanton, Marti “Joy” (Chris) Woodruff of Snellville, GA, Russell (Cheryl) Maye of Dayton, LeRoy Maye, Paul Maye, Kevin Maye, James (Renee) Maye, Michelle Gloz, and Martha Maye. He is also survived by 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren, and sister, Lucy Chapman of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Craig A. Maye, grandson, Christopher Lake Woodruff, and sister, Thelma Lafon.

Visitation for Pee Wee will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, and also from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery on County Road 11.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Delta Fire Department or Hospice of Henry County.