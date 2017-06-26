Anthony Sarvo (1932 – 2017)

Anthony J. Sarvo Sr, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

He was born in Toledo on October 2, 1932 to the late Dominic Sarvo and Anna (Cangiamilla) Sarvo.

On April 1, 1950 he married Dolores Fox who passed away on July 17, 2006.

Anthony was a heavy machine operator for over 25 years with Local Union #18 until his retirement. Some of his fondest hobbies included hunting, fishing, and gambling; especially scratch off tickets.

Along with his wife Dolores of 56 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Anthony is survived by his children, Cindy (Brian) Haley of Swanton, Anthony J. (Carol A.) Sarvo of Whitehouse, Sally Sarvo-Gaurin of Erie, MI, Michael (Elizabeth) Sarvo of Bellville, MI, and Monty Sarvo of New Mexico; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; special friend and dear companion, Diane Wheeler.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.