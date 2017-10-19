Antonio Rosales (1940 – 2017)

Antonio Rosales age 77 years, of Fayette, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 15, 2017, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

He was born September 2, 1940 at Bruni, Texas, the son of Vicente and Carmon (Cuellar) Rosales. He married Maria Molina on December 31, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 10, 2011.

A resident of the Fayette area since 1964, he worked at LaChoy Food Products in Archbold. He was an ordained minister, serving the Archbold Community Church, the End Time Harvest Church and later the Bien, Benidos Iglesia Trinidad Pentecostes. He enjoyed working on cars and witnessing at CCNO. He was a member of the Bien, Benidos Iglesia Trinidad Pentecostes.

He is survived by four children, Chris (Ron) Meade of Defiance, Tony (Deb) Rosales of Toccoa, GA, Vincent (Kim) Rosales and Basilio (Joyce) Rosales, both of Archbold; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and 5 sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 3 brothers (2 in infancy); and 1 sister.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.