AP Source: Former Broncos Coach Joseph Could Join Browns

In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph watches before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Denver. A person familiar with the interview says former Broncos coach Vance Joseph will interview to be Cleveland’s defensive coordinator under new coach Freddie Kitchens. Joseph will meet Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 with Kitchens. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

By Tom Withers, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting says former Broncos coach Vance Joseph will interview to be defensive coordinator under new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

Joseph will meet Saturday with Kitchens, said the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not finalized their contract with Kitchens, who agreed to become their 17th full-time coach Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Joseph was fired by the Broncos last week after going 11-21 in two seasons. He was Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016. He interviewed for Arizona’s coordinator job Thursday with new coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Joseph has also interviewed for Cincinnati’s coaching vacancy.

While his agent works out details on his contract with Cleveland, Kitchens is attempting to piece together his staff. He’s expected to retain offensive play-calling duties after his strong eight-game stint as Cleveland’s coordinator.

Kitchens is not keeping defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who went 5-3 as Cleveland’s interim coach.

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton in Denver contributed to this report.

