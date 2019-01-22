Archbold Continues As Top Ranked Team In Division III

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 21, 2019

Archbold continued to hold down the top spot in Division III, garnering 16 of the 21 first-place votes. The Bluestreaks, now 12-0 after a 66-61 win over Napoleon Monday night, travel to Bryan this Friday for a NWOAL contest.

In Division II, the Wauseon Indians slipped to No.9 after defeating Bryan last week to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (21)13-0210
2. Hilliard Bradley14-0165
3. Dublin Coffman15-0142
4. Sylvania Northview14-0115
5. Akr. SVSM9-2114
6. Pickerington Cent.13-1100
7. Lorain10-180
8. Tol. Whitmer10-163
9. Lima Sr.12-132
10. Logan9-219

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.

DIVISION II
1. Trotwood-Madison (12)10-1190
2. Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1)13-1156
3. Cin. Taft (2)11-1150
4. Cols. South (5)12-1147
5. Cle. VASJ10-2104
6. Cin. Wyoming9-181
7. Thornville Sheridan12-269
8. Cin. Hughes9-252
9. Wauseon10-330
10. Cin. Aiken11-326

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.

DIVISION III
1. Archbold (16)12-0199
2. Wheelersburg (3)16-0160
3. Anna (1)12-0116
4. Genoa Area11-0113
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep9-2101
6. Brookville13-172
7. Cin. Purcell Marian (1)12-267
8. Ottawa-Glandorf9-154
(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway12-154
10. Leavittsburg Labrae11-135

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Ashtabula Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Berlin Hiland (15)15-1189
2. Convoy Crestview (3)12-1173
3. Toronto14-1125
4. St. Henry9-397
5. Bristol10-295
6. Zanesville Rosecrans10-278
7. Spring. Cath. Cent.11-274
8. Hicksville11-046
9. Glouster Trimble9-242
10. Sycamore Mohawk13-028

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Tol. Maumee Valley 13.

