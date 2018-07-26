Archbold Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court For Grand Theft

An Archbold man was sentenced on July 25, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Matthew Welch, 45, of 100 W. Park Dr., plead guilty to Grand Theft. Between June 1, 2015 to January Sr 2018, he did knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services, and the value of said property or services being $7,500 or more, but less than $150,000.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Welch to 5 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay restitution of $18,015 to the victim, not serve as signator on any accounts other than his or his wife’s„ not attend any Athletic Boosters’ events, and serve 50 days in CCNO, with work release.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Welch spending 12 months In prison.

