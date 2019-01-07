Archbold No. 1, Wauseon No. 4 In AP Boys High School Basketball Poll

Archbold finds themselves ranked first in Division III and Wauseon is ranked fourth in Division II ahead of their showdown on Thursday night in the NWOAL opener for both teams.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Moeller (15) 9-0 185 2. Pickerington Cent. (3) 9-0 141 3. Tol. Whitmer (1) 7-0 91 4. Akr. SVSM (1) 8-2 86 5. Hilliard Bradley 9-0 75 6. Lorain 9-1 70 7. Dublin Coffman 9-0 69 8. Mason (1) 9-1 61 9. Sylvania Northview 9-0 42 10. Lima Sr. 11-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 32. Pickerington N. 28. Canal Winchester 27. Vandalia Butler 27. Springfield 22. Cin. Princeton 22. Lyndhurst Brush 22. Massillon Jackson 20. Dover 14. Youngs. Boardman 12.

DIVISION II 1. Cin. Taft (6) 9-0 126 2. Trotwood-Madison (8) 8-1 112 3. Cols. South (1) 9-0 108 4. Wauseon (1) 8-1 106 5. Cin. Wyoming (2) 7-0 103 6. Day. Chaminade-Julienne 8-1 101 7. Cle. VASJ (1) 7-2 63 8. Hamilton Badin 7-2 49 9. Thornville Sheridan (1) 9-2 44 10. Cin. Aiken 9-1 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canal Fulton NW 39. Steubenville 27. Mentor Lake Cath. 26. Mansfield Sr. 24. New Philadelphia 22. Jackson 18. Cortland Lakeview (1) 13. Girard 12. Athens 12. Cin. Hughes 12.

DIVISION III 1. Archbold (14) 9-0 174 2. Wheelersburg (1) 9-0 111 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 8-2 104 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 9-0 82 5. Anna 9-0 62 6. Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 60 7. Genoa Area 7-0 59 8. Brookville 11-1 53 9. Johnstown-Monroe 8-0 50 10. Leavittsburg Labrae 7-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Stivers 39. Cin. Deer Park (3) 38. Cin. Purcell Marian 31. Middletown Madison 29. Oregon Stritch 29. Mantua Crestwood 20. Oak Hill 19. Cols. Africentric 16. Byesville Meadowbrook 15. Metamora Evergreen 15. Warrensville Hts. 15. Beaver Eastern 14.

DIVISION IV 1. St. Henry (4) 7-2 151 2. Berlin Hiland (3) 11-1 86 3. Convoy Crestview (1) 8-1 83 4. Toronto 8-1 80 5. Maria Stein Marion Local (3) 5-3 79 6. Tol. Maumee Valley (2) 6-2 72 7. Glouster Trimble 6-0 60 8. Bristol 7-2 49 9. Zanesville Rosecrans 6-2 48 10. Kinsman Badger 9-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 40. Sycamore Mohawk (1) 34. Elyria Open Door (2) 34. Sarahsville Shenandoah 33. New Middletown Spring. (3) 31. Spring. Cath. Cent. 29. Cincinnati Christian 28. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 24. Russia 23. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 21. Cornerstone Christian (2) 20. Tol. Christian 16.

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.