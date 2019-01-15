Archbold Remains No.1 In Division III

The Archbold Bluestreaks coming off a win last week at Wauseon remain the top ranked team in the Division III in the latest AP Ohio High School Boys Basketball poll. Archbold (10-0) has a pair of wins over the Indians this season and also defeated Ottawa Glandorf earlier this season. Wauseon fell from 4th to 7th following losses last week to Archbold and then Defiance on Saturday.

Here are the top ten teams in each division with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Cin. Moeller (20) 10-0 212 1 2. Pickerington Cent. (1) 12-0 185 2 3. Tol. Whitmer 9-0 137 3 4. Hilliard Bradley 11-0 113 5 5. Akr. SVSM 10-2 108 4 6. Dublin Coffman 12-0 105 7 7. Sylvania Northview (1) 13-0 71 9 8. Mason 11-1 68 8 9. Lorain 9-2 45 6 10. Sidney

DIVISION II 1. Cin. Taft (14) 10-0 201 1 2. Trotwood-Madison (5) 9-1 177 2 3. Cols. South (3) 11-0 166 3 4. Cin. Wyoming 8-0 132 5 5. Day. Chaminade-Julienne 10-1 112 6 6. Cle. VASJ 9-2 80 7 7. Wauseon 7-3 74 4 8. Hamilton Badin 9-2 49 8 9. Thornville Sheridan 10-2 47 9 10. Cin. Aiken 10-2 26 10

DIVISION III 1. Archbold (15) 10-0 201 1 2. Wheelersburg (2) 11-0 164 2 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-2 126 3 4. Anna (1) 10-0 114 5 5. Genoa Area 9-0 86 7 6. Brookville 12-1 74 8 7. Sugarcreek Garaway 10-1 66 4 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 49 6 9. Cin. Deer Park (3) 13-3 47 NR 10. Leavittsburg Labrae 9-1 42 10

DIVISION IV 1. St. Henry (9) 8-2 186 1 (tie) Berlin Hiland (10) 13-1 186 2 3. Convoy Crestview (2) 10-1 172 3 4. Toronto 10-1 124 4 5. Maria Stein Marion Local 6-3 90 5 6. Tol. Maumee Valley 8-2 77 6 7. Glouster Trimble 8-0 68 7 8. Bristol 8-2 65 8 9. Zanesville Rosecrans 8-2 61 9 10. Spring. Cath. Cent. 10-2 26 NR

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.