Archbold Remains No.1 In Division III

Posted By: Nate Calvin January 14, 2019

The Archbold Bluestreaks coming off a win last week at Wauseon remain the top ranked team in the Division III in the latest AP Ohio High School Boys Basketball poll. Archbold (10-0) has a pair of wins over the Indians this season and also defeated Ottawa Glandorf earlier this season. Wauseon fell from 4th to 7th following losses last week to Archbold and then Defiance on Saturday.

Here are the top ten teams in each division with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (20)10-02121
2. Pickerington Cent. (1)12-01852
3. Tol. Whitmer9-01373
4. Hilliard Bradley11-01135
5. Akr. SVSM10-21084
6. Dublin Coffman12-01057
7. Sylvania Northview (1)13-0719
8. Mason11-1688
9. Lorain9-2456
10. Sidney
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Taft (14)10-02011
2. Trotwood-Madison (5)9-11772
3. Cols. South (3)11-01663
4. Cin. Wyoming8-01325
5. Day. Chaminade-Julienne10-11126
6. Cle. VASJ9-2807
7. Wauseon7-3744
8. Hamilton Badin9-2498
9. Thornville Sheridan10-2479
10. Cin. Aiken10-22610
DIVISION III
1. Archbold (15)10-02011
2. Wheelersburg (2)11-01642
3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep9-21263
4. Anna (1)10-01145
5. Genoa Area9-0867
6. Brookville12-1748
7. Sugarcreek Garaway10-1664
8. Ottawa-Glandorf8-1496
9. Cin. Deer Park (3)13-347NR
10. Leavittsburg Labrae9-14210
DIVISION IV
1. St. Henry (9)8-21861
(tie) Berlin Hiland (10)13-11862
3. Convoy Crestview (2)10-11723
4. Toronto10-11244
5. Maria Stein Marion Local6-3905
6. Tol. Maumee Valley8-2776
7. Glouster Trimble8-0687
8. Bristol8-2658
9. Zanesville Rosecrans8-2619
10. Spring. Cath. Cent.10-226NR

