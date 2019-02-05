Archbold Still No.1 In Division III As Regular Season Hits Homestretch

With tournament draws coming up this Sunday the Archbold Bluestreaks (17-0) remain in solid position as the top ranked team in Division III as they received 17 of 22 first place votes in this week’s poll. Archbold is tied for first in the NWOAL with Evergreen at 4-0 as the Bluestreaks will host the Vikings on February 15th.
In Division II, the Wauseon Indians (14-3) slipped one spot to No. 10 ahead of their matchup at Evergreen this Friday.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1, Cin. Moeller (22)
|18-0
|229
|2, Dublin Coffman
|17-0
|176
|3, Hilliard Bradley
|16-0
|174
|4, Pickerington Cent.
|17-1
|135
|5, Sylvania Northview
|17-0
|123
|6, Lorain
|15-1
|100
|7, Akr. SVSM
|11-3
|82
|8, Tol. Whitmer
|14-1
|70
|9, Vandalia Butler
|16-2
|34
|10, Lima Sr.
|12-3
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.
|DIVISION II
|1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)
|16-2
|192
|2, Trotwood-Madison (6)
|14-2
|182
|3, Cols. South (4)
|15-1
|160
|4, Cin. Wyoming (1)
|15-1
|123
|5, Cle. VASJ (1)
|11-3
|116
|6, Cin. Taft
|14-3
|112
|7, Cin. Hughes
|14-3
|95
|8, Thornville Sheridan
|15-2
|77
|9, Poland Seminary (1)
|13-2
|56
|10, Wauseon
|14-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.
|DIVISION III
|1, Archbold (17)
|17-0
|219
|2, Wheelersburg (3)
|18-0
|176
|3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)
|13-2
|152
|4, Genoa Area
|14-0
|120
|5, Ottawa-Glandorf
|14-2
|110
|6, Anna
|16-1
|106
|7, Cin. Purcell Marian
|(1)
|16-3
|93
|8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)
|16-0
|70
|9, Brookville
|15-2
|56
|10, Beaver Eastern
|17-1
|45
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
|DIVISION IV
|1, Berlin Hiland (18)
|19-1
|200
|2, Convoy Crestview (2)
|16-1
|177
|3, Toronto
|16-1
|138
|(tie) St. Henry
|14-3
|138
|5, Bristol (1)
|13-2
|98
|6, Spring. Cath. Cent.
|14-2
|88
|7, Zanesville Rosecrans
|13-2
|80
|8, Hicksville
|13-2
|68
|9, Sycamore Mohawk
|15-1
|61
|10, Glouster Trimble
|12-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.
