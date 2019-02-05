Archbold Still No.1 In Division III As Regular Season Hits Homestretch

2019-Bundles-web-banner-1000x186-1.jpg

Posted By: Nate Calvin February 4, 2019

With tournament draws coming up this Sunday the Archbold Bluestreaks (17-0) remain in solid position as the top ranked team in Division III as they received 17 of 22 first place votes in this week’s poll. Archbold is tied for first in the NWOAL with Evergreen at 4-0 as the Bluestreaks will host the Vikings on February 15th.

In Division II, the Wauseon Indians (14-3) slipped one spot to No. 10 ahead of their matchup at Evergreen this Friday.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (22)18-0229
2, Dublin Coffman17-0176
3, Hilliard Bradley16-0174
4, Pickerington Cent.17-1135
5, Sylvania Northview17-0123
6, Lorain15-1100
7, Akr. SVSM11-382
8, Tol. Whitmer14-170
9, Vandalia Butler16-234
10, Lima Sr.12-333

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.

DIVISION II
1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10)16-2192
2, Trotwood-Madison (6)14-2182
3, Cols. South (4)15-1160
4, Cin. Wyoming (1)15-1123
5, Cle. VASJ (1)11-3116
6, Cin. Taft14-3112
7, Cin. Hughes14-395
8, Thornville Sheridan15-277
9, Poland Seminary (1)13-256
10, Wauseon14-332

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III
1, Archbold (17)17-0219
2, Wheelersburg (3)18-0176
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1)13-2152
4, Genoa Area14-0120
5, Ottawa-Glandorf14-2110
6, Anna16-1106
7, Cin. Purcell Marian(1)16-393
8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1)16-070
9, Brookville15-256
10, Beaver Eastern17-145

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland (18)19-1200
2, Convoy Crestview (2)16-1177
3, Toronto16-1138
(tie) St. Henry14-3138
5, Bristol (1)13-298
6, Spring. Cath. Cent.14-288
7, Zanesville Rosecrans13-280
8, Hicksville13-268
9, Sycamore Mohawk15-161
10, Glouster Trimble12-332

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Archbold Still No.1 In Division III As Regular Season Hits Homestretch"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*