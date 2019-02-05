Archbold Still No.1 In Division III As Regular Season Hits Homestretch

With tournament draws coming up this Sunday the Archbold Bluestreaks (17-0) remain in solid position as the top ranked team in Division III as they received 17 of 22 first place votes in this week’s poll. Archbold is tied for first in the NWOAL with Evergreen at 4-0 as the Bluestreaks will host the Vikings on February 15th.

In Division II, the Wauseon Indians (14-3) slipped one spot to No. 10 ahead of their matchup at Evergreen this Friday.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1, Cin. Moeller (22) 18-0 229 2, Dublin Coffman 17-0 176 3, Hilliard Bradley 16-0 174 4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 135 5, Sylvania Northview 17-0 123 6, Lorain 15-1 100 7, Akr. SVSM 11-3 82 8, Tol. Whitmer 14-1 70 9, Vandalia Butler 16-2 34 10, Lima Sr. 12-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Youngs. Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.

DIVISION II 1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 16-2 192 2, Trotwood-Madison (6) 14-2 182 3, Cols. South (4) 15-1 160 4, Cin. Wyoming (1) 15-1 123 5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 116 6, Cin. Taft 14-3 112 7, Cin. Hughes 14-3 95 8, Thornville Sheridan 15-2 77 9, Poland Seminary (1) 13-2 56 10, Wauseon 14-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III 1, Archbold (17) 17-0 219 2, Wheelersburg (3) 18-0 176 3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 13-2 152 4, Genoa Area 14-0 120 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 110 6, Anna 16-1 106 7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 16-3 93 8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1) 16-0 70 9, Brookville 15-2 56 10, Beaver Eastern 17-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV 1, Berlin Hiland (18) 19-1 200 2, Convoy Crestview (2) 16-1 177 3, Toronto 16-1 138 (tie) St. Henry 14-3 138 5, Bristol (1) 13-2 98 6, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-2 88 7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 80 8, Hicksville 13-2 68 9, Sycamore Mohawk 15-1 61 10, Glouster Trimble 12-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.