Archbold’s Dewitt Sentenced For Theft & Forgery

An Archbold man was sentenced on May 11th, 2017 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman. Mathew Dewitt, 32, previously pleaded guilty to Theft and two counts of Forgery. Between September 2nd, 2016 and October 6th, 2016 he stole bank checks and forged them.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Dewitt to 5 years community control and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and then successfully complete the Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Dewitt spending 12 months in prison for Theft and 12 months in prison for each count of Forgery. Said sentences to be served consecutively with one another, for a total reserved prison term of 36 months.