Ardis Martin (1932 – 2017)

Ardis Y. Martin, 93, of Pioneer passed away early Tuesday morning at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan.

She was born on June 30, 1923 in Amboy Township, Michigan to Lindon and Hazel R. (Olmstead) Drake.

Ardis graduated from Pioneer High School in 1940. She married Ray K. Martin and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2010. Ardis was a waitress at Becker’s and Spokes in Pioneer and the Pancake House in Holiday City. She bowled for over 30 years, at Bryan Lanes in Bryan. She was a life-member of the Pioneer V.F.W Auxiliary and the Pioneer American Legion where she was very active, assisting with the fish fry’s for over 40 years as a cashier.

Ardis is survived by one son, Alden (Sandra) Martin of Pioneer; one daughter, Judy (Robert) Taylor of Pioneer; four grandchildren, Jodi Ely, Jeff Taylor, Tim Martin, and Kyle Martin; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Ned E. Drake of Clearwater, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, brother Daryl W. Drake, three sisters Thelma Rickard, Carmen Kurtz and Shirley Peltcs.

Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions may be made to CHP-Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.