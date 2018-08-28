Arias Hits For Cycle, Sparks Fort Wayne’s 15-5 Win Over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Gabriel Arias hit for the cycle, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the South Bend Cubs 15-5 on Monday.
Arias singled in the first, singled in the third, homered in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the ninth.
South Bend cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third after Jimmy Herron hit a two-run single.
Fort Wayne answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Arias hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.
The TinCaps later added seven runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game away.
Gabe Mosser (1-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while South Bend starter Jeffrey Passantino (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
