Arias Hits For Cycle, Sparks Fort Wayne’s 15-5 Win Over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Gabriel Arias hit for the cycle, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the South Bend Cubs 15-5 on Monday.

Arias singled in the first, singled in the third, homered in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the ninth.

South Bend cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third after Jimmy Herron hit a two-run single.

Fort Wayne answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Arias hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The TinCaps later added seven runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the game away.

Gabe Mosser (1-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while South Bend starter Jeffrey Passantino (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.