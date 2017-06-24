Arleen Borton (1934 – 2017)

Arleen G. Borton, age 83, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 2:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

Arleen was a homemaker and avid church goer, when able. She enjoyed working outside in her yard and garden and loved fishing.

Born April 27, 1934 in Custer, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clarence and Oma (Beavers) Vance. She married Harold J. Borton on May 23, 1951 in West Unity and he survives.

Arleen is also survived by her children, Darold Borton, of Bryan, Karen Jackson, of Fort Worth, Texas, Currine (Rodney) Laukhuf, of Montpelier and Donald Borton, of Parma, Michigan; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen “Kitty” Tritch, of Montpelier and a sister-in-law, Joyce Schoonover, of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughters, Pamela and Caroline Borton and granddaughter, Josie Davis.

Funeral services for Arleen G. Borton will be held Monday, June 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in the name of Arleen G. Borton are requested to the organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.