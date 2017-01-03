Arlene J. Eicher (1928 – 2016)

Arlene J. Eicher, age 88, of Wauseon passed away early December 31, 2016 at Fulton Manor Nursing Care in Wauseon. She was a life long area homemaker.

Mrs. Eicher was born on December 8, 1928 in Wauseon the daughter of the late Samuel and the late Virginia (Hill) Goldsmith. On June 8, 1947 she married Gerald “Bud” Eicher and he preceded her in death. She attended the Gathering at the Garage Church in Wauseon.

Surviving is daughter; Sandy Griggs of Wauseon; son, Scott (Lisa) Eicher of Manitou Beach, Michigan, grandchildren; Patrick Griggs and Robin, Betsey (Bill) Murry, Caytlin Eicher and Quinn Eicher. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Zoe Murry, Hailey Eicher, Peyton Kwiecinski, Brittany (Curtis) Pray and Dillon Schantz, sister; Bernie Shock of Defiance and sister-in-law; Virginia Goldsmith of Wauseon. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was brother Jim Goldsmith and sister Midge Goethe.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart Association or the Gathering at the Garage.