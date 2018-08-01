Arnold Taylor (1949-2018)

Arnold “AJ” Taylor, age 69, of Swanton, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo on March 22, 1949 to the late Lester and Lucy (Howard) Taylor.

He married the love of his life Ann Bevington on July 18, 1973. AJ worked for Jeep on the assembly line for over 30 years. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, working in his yard and was an avid sports fan. AJ was very proud of the fact that he scored 2 holes-in-one at the Old Pines Golf Course.

In addition to his parents, AJ was preceded in death by his brother Paul and sister Flora. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Ann; daughter Tracie Taylor, son Allan Taylor; grandson, Austen Taylor; brothers Bill, Bob (Dolly), Tom, Don (Diane) and Dave (Debbie) Taylor, sister Gloria Hudanski and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for AJ will be held on Saturday August 4, 2018 at 11 am at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Lung Association.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.